Data Shine Light On Hospitalization, Long Covid Risk In Adolescents

CIDRAP notes that the condition is "relatively rare" in children and teens. But the Washington Post says about 10% of this age group who were hospitalized with covid were experiencing long covid symptoms three months later. Separately, BA.5 and BA.4.6 are expanding across the U.S.

The Washington Post: Hospitalization, Multiple Symptoms Linked To Long Covid In Children

Like adults, children who have tested positive for the coronavirus can develop long covid, with 10 percent of youths who were hospitalized with covid-19 experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, coughing, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath three months later, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Based on data from 1,884 children and youths who were treated for covid-19, the study found that long covid was less likely among those under 18 who did not require hospitalization but instead had been treated in an emergency room and discharged. About 5 percent of those youths had post-covid conditions three months later. (Searing, 8/23)

CIDRAP: Long COVID Relatively Rare In Children And Teens, Study Suggests

A study published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that long COVID is uncommon in children and teens and that risk factors include severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, younger age, and complex underlying chronic diseases. (8/23)

In other news about covid —

CIDRAP: BA.5, BA.4.6 COVID Variants Continue US Expansion

Two Omicron subvariants continued to slowly spread in the United States, almost completely edging out BA.2, which became dominant in the spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest update. ... BA.5 now accounts for 88.9% of sequenced samples, up slightly from 88% the previous week. Also, BA.4.6, which first gained traction in the central Midwest, gained more ground and now accounts for 6.3% of sequenced samples, up from 5.3% the week before. (Schnirring, 8/23)

WGAL 8: Medicare Recipients Receive Fake Offer For Free COVID-19 Tests

A warning from the Federal Trade Commission said scammers have revived their fake offer for Medicare recipients to get free COVID-19 tests. Con artists are calling people and running websites and television ads to try to convince people to give their Medicare information to get the tests. But if you give them your information, they'll bill fraudulent charges to Medicare. (Roche, 8/23)

Bloomberg: Does Covid-19 Affect Periods? Researchers Close In On Answers

Recent studies have just begun to produce answers. They show how the coronavirus pandemic is helping shed new light on the interplay between menstruation and other aspect’s of women’s health. “Menstruation has been so under-studied. Forever,” says Alison Edelman, a professor at Oregon Health & Science University in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. (Kary, 8/23)

More covid mandates are being dropped around the world —

The Washington Post: Japan Eases Covid Test Rule, But Strict Travel Restrictions Remain

Japan said Wednesday it would end a requirement for vaccinated travelers to have a coronavirus test to enter the country, a gradual step toward reviving a hard-hit tourism industry but that comes as other restrictions continue to deter visitors. (Lee and Inuma, 8/24)

The Washington Post: Cayman Islands Lifts Travel Restrictions For Unvaccinated Adults

The Cayman Islands will lift all coronavirus-related travel restrictions Wednesday, eliminating the requirement to obtain travel declarations and allowing unvaccinated adults to return to the Caribbean vacation destination. Effective Aug. 24, the Cayman Islands will no longer require travelers to present proof of vaccination, quarantine upon arrival or wear a mask. (Hiatt, 8/23)

