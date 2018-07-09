Daunting Realities Of Reuniting Young Children With Parents An Obstacle As Deadline Ticks Closer

Government attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw to grant them more time to bring together about 100 toddlers with parents who may be scattered across the country or the world.

Texas Tribune: Some Migrant Children Under 5 Unlikely To Be Reunited With Their Parents By Tuesday Deadline

The clock is ticking on a court-ordered Tuesday deadline for the federal government to reunite migrant parents with kids under 5 who were taken from them at the border. With a mere four days left, government attorneys have asked for more time — and some migrant parents say they have been given no information about how these court-ordered reunifications will take place. (Platoff and Parker, 7/6)

The Associated Press: Kids As Young As 1 In US Court, Awaiting Reunion With Family

The 1-year-old boy in a green button-up shirt drank milk from a bottle, played with a small purple ball that lit up when it hit the ground and occasionally asked for “agua.” Then it was the child’s turn for his court appearance before a Phoenix immigration judge, who could hardly contain his unease with the situation during the portion of the hearing where he asks immigrant defendants whether they understand the proceedings. “I’m embarrassed to ask it, because I don’t know who you would explain it to, unless you think that a 1-year-old could learn immigration law,” Judge John W. Richardson told the lawyer representing the 1-year-old boy. (Galvan, 7/8)

Reveal: Defense Contractor Detained Migrant Kids In Vacant Phoenix Office Building

A major U.S. defense contractor quietly detained dozens of immigrant children inside a vacant Phoenix office building with dark windows, no kitchen and only a few toilets during three weeks of the Trump administration’s family separation effort, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has learned. (Bogado, Branstetter and Swales,7/6)

