Days After Ebola Outbreak Ended, Cases Reported In Eastern Part Of Democratic Republic of Congo

Whereas other outbreaks have been in relatively safe areas, the new one is in an active conflict zone.

Reuters: Congo Declares New Ebola Outbreak In Eastern Province

Four people have tested positive for Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo just days after another outbreak that killed 33 people in the northwest was declared over, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Twenty people have already died from haemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina, a densely populated town about 30 km (18 miles) southwest of the city of Beni and 100 km from the Ugandan border, the ministry said in its statement, without saying when the deaths occurred. (8/1)

The Hill: Ebola Hits Congo Days After Last Outbreak Ended

At least 20 people are dead amid a new outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, just days after the country's Ministry of Health declared the last outbreak officially over. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that local officials in North Kivu Province had sounded warnings over the weekend when they discovered 26 cases of what appeared to be a hemorrhagic fever. (Wilson, 8/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription