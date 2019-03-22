NYC Mayor and potential 2020 presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio is talking up his plan to tackle mental health issues in the city, but there is little concrete evidence to demonstrate that the expensive proposal has seen any success.

The New York Times: $1 Billion For Mental Health: The Reality Of De Blasio’s ‘Revolutionary’ Plan

On his now-frequent tours of early presidential primary states, Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken to invoking a less-familiar aspect of his tenure: a nearly $1 billion plan to address mental illness in New York City. Mr. de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, has done the same, presenting the effort as a national model to audiences from Atlanta to Seattle. The mental health initiative, known as ThriveNYC, is crucial to Ms. McCray’s potential as a future political candidate, and has become increasingly important to Mr. de Blasio as he toys with a possible 2020 presidential bid. He now regularly names Thrive as one of his administration’s core achievements. (Goodman, 3/22)