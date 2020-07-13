Death Rates Begin To Climb In Hard-Hit Areas Of U.S.
Public health experts had warned that the big surge in cases in the South and West would reverse the downward trend in U.S. mortality rates. Total cases in the nation now top 3.3 million.
AP:
Coronavirus Deaths Take A Long-Expected Turn For The Worse
A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic. The number of deaths per day from the virus had been falling for months, and even remained down as states like Florida and Texas saw explosions in cases and hospitalizations — and reported daily U.S. infections broke records several times in recent days. (Stobbe and Forster, 7/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 3.3 Million
Total U.S. coronavirus cases topped 3.3 million Monday and the nation’s death toll exceeded 135,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. World-wide, more than 12.9 million confirmed cases have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins. (Hall, 7/13)
The Hill:
COVID-19 Surge Pushes US Toward Deadly Cliff
The coronavirus is spreading at ever-faster rates in a broad array of states, putting the U.S. on the precipice of an explosion of illness that threatens to overwhelm the nation's health care system. The painful economic lockdowns imposed in March gave the country time to flatten the epidemiological curve and contain the virus. But that window of opportunity, which came at great economic cost, is quickly slamming shut. Health experts say all signs point to a deadly summer and fall unless government leaders implement a much more robust national strategy. (Wilson, 7/12)