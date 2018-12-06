Debt, ‘Ballooning’ Rents Lead Texas’ Biggest Nursing Home Provider To File For Bankruptcy

Senior Care Centers operates more than 100 facilities in Texas and a handful more in Louisiana. In other news out of Texas, Little River Healthcare closes facilities following apparent lab test billing scheme.

Dallas Morning News: Texas' Largest Nursing Home Operator Files For Bankruptcy, Sparking Concerns About Patients, Jobs

Texas' largest nursing home provider, Senior Care Centers, has filed for bankruptcy in a serious setback for the Dallas-based company that drew fire last year for not evacuating patients before Hurricane Harvey struck. Senior Care Centers, which operates more than 100 facilities in Texas, filed for reorganization in U.S. bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Texas on Tuesday, reporting more than $100 million in debt. It's at least the second troubled nursing care giant in the Dallas area to file for bankruptcy since late last year. (Hacker and Ambrose, 12/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Senior Care Centers Files For Bankruptcy

Senior Care Centers LLC, which operates about 110 facilities in Texas and Louisiana, filed for bankruptcy, blaming “ballooning” rents and “significant cuts” in reimbursements from government agencies and private insurers. (Yerak, 12/5)

Modern Healthcare: Provider With Ties To Lab Scheme Shutters Texas Clinic

An embattled Texas provider that's slated to shutter two hospitals on Friday closed an outpatient clinic in Temple Wednesday. Little River Healthcare's primary- and specialty-care clinic King's Daughters Clinic was closed to patients Wednesday. The clinic's voicemail greeting did not say why the clinic was closed. (Bannow, 12/5)

