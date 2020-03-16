‘Deep Social Distancing’: California’s Leaders Intensify Efforts To Inform Public About Health Dangers

Calls to ban large gatherings, keep seniors and those with underlying health issues at home, and help for the homeless were on the minds of most California officials whose ideas lined up with advice from public health experts. But Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox viewers less truthful information.

San Francisco Chronicle: Efforts Intensify To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus, SF Bans Gatherings Of More Than 100

The coronavirus crisis lurched into a new phase Friday as President Trump laid out a national emergency plan to free up billions of aid dollars and ramp up testing, San Francisco banned nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people, and campuses and courthouses closed in droves all over California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s order Friday toughening the prohibition on large gatherings hammered home in an economically and emotionally painful fashion the gravity of the pandemic. (Fracassa and Fagan, 3/13)

Los Angeles Times: To Help Fight Coronavirus, California Seniors Should Isolate And Bars Should Close, Gov. Gavin Newsom Says

[California Gov. Gavin Newsom's] office said his request for the elderly to remain at home also extended to residents with underlying health issues, such as blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, asthma, chronic liver disease, compromised immune systems, pregnancies in the last two weeks, metabolic disorders, heart disease and other conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus. (Willon, Myers, Luna and Chabria, 3/15)

Politico: California Calls For All Seniors To Stay Home, Closure Of Bars And Wineries

Gov. Gavin Newsom called Sunday for all senior citizens and residents with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home, as well as for all bars, wineries and brewpubs to close, launching the state's most sweeping effort yet to slow the spread of coronavirus. No other state has imposed such restrictions on residents age 65 and older. Newsom said his orders do not come with enforcement but that he expects residents and counties to follow his protocols. California has 5.3 million residents over the age of 65. (Hart, Marinucci and White, 3/15)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Pandemic Is A New Reason To Help Homeless People

As public health officials scramble to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus, strategies are starting to be implemented across California and the rest of the country to protect the homeless population. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that homeless people would be prioritized as a vulnerable population. Though he offered few details, he said there would be a massive attempt to move people off the streets and into indoor settings, including hotels and motels purchased in recent days and 450 state-owned trailers that will be deployed throughout California. (Curwen, Oreskes and Chabria, 3/15)

The New York Times: Nunes Encourages People To Dine Out As Experts Urge Them To Stay Home

Representative Devin Nunes, a California Republican, on Sunday encouraged healthy people to dine out at restaurants, contradicting public health advisories that strongly encouraged social distancing and discouraged Americans from attending mass gatherings. In an appearance on Fox News, Mr. Nunes said Americans should stop fighting over groceries and toilet paper. ... Public health experts, however, are urging just the opposite: Stay home if you can. (Padilla and Montague, 3/15)

Kaiser Health News: The High Cost Of Being Trump’s Enemy

President Donald Trump makes his disdain for California clear, lashing out at the Golden State as a “filthy dirty” and “horrible” outpost cursed by homelessness and wildfires. California, in turn, has challenged the Trump administration dozens of times on issues such as auto emissions, immigration and union dues. But it’s not cheap being one of Trump’s favorite enemies. And nowhere is that more apparent than in health care. (Bluth, 3/16)

The Hill: Los Angeles Shuts Down Bars And Clubs, Limits Restaurants To Takeout And Delivery

Los Angeles is following other major cities in the U.S. by shutting down bars, clubs and entertainment venues and implementing restrictions on restaurants as the country grapples with the spread of the coronavirus. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday night he was taking executive action that would temporarily close bars, clubs, entertainment venues and other establishments in the city starting at midnight. He added that restaurants would not be allowed to provide in-house dining but could continue serving takeout and deliveries. (Conradis, 3/15)

