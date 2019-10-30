‘Deeply Troubled’: Democrats Express Dismay Over Trump’s Hesitation On Banning Flavored E-Cigs

Pressure mounts on HHS six weeks after it announced plans to restrict sales on all non-tobacco flavors. “With each day, more children continue to be lured to e-cigarettes by flavors such as fruit, candy, and mint or menthol," Senate Democrats said in a letter to the administration. Other news on vaping is from Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Colorado.

The Hill: Senate Democrats Urge Trump Not To Back Down From Vaping Flavor Ban

Democratic senators are calling on President Trump not to abandon his promise to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market. In a letter sent Tuesday, 25 Democrats led by Senate Health Committee ranking member Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), said they had “significant concerns” because it has been more than a month since administration officials first announced their intention to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes from the market. (Weixel, 10/29)

Health News Florida: Vaping Deaths: Inhaling Fats May Not Be The Culprit Of Vaping Injuries

Mayo Clinic doctors are casting doubt on one possible cause of vaping-associated lung injuries: inhaling lipids, or fats. Doctors examined the lung biopsies of 17 patients who had confirmed or probable cases of vaping injuries and published the results in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine. (Aboraya, 10/29)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Authorities Confirm Third Vaping-Related Death

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the state’s third death from a vaping-linked respiratory illness, even as the number of cases shows signs of leveling off. Health authorities have suggested Americans refrain from e-cigarettes until more is known about the mystery illness. (Oliviero, 10/29)

Des Moines Register: Banning Vaping Products Could Be 'Life-Threatening,' Says Tom Miller

As states respond to an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses around the country, one statewide official in Iowa is cautioning against over-regulating the use of e-cigarette products. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller wrote to federal officials this month to say that banning commercial vaping products for adults would harm public health. His warning came as federal public officials were still investigating the cause of the sometimes-fatal illnesses. (Rodriguez, 10/29)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Invincible’ Teen Vapers Face Fears, Ask For Help

It all started at the mall when a friend offered her a puff from a Juul e-cigarette. “It was kind of peer pressure,” said Beth, a Denver-area 15-year-old who started vaping in middle school. “Then I started inhaling it,” she said. “I suddenly was, like, wow, I really think that I need this — even though I don’t.” (Daley, 10/30)

