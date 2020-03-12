Defense, Intelligence Officials Struggle To Respond To A Virus That Respects No Borders

The coronavirus adds a dangerous layer for national security officials who still have to assess threat levels from things beyond the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Defense Department has implemented a 60-day travel ban for service members and their families to and from countries whose populations have been the most stricken by coronavirus.

Politico: America's National Security Machine Stares Down A Viral Threat

As a lethal virus sweeps the globe, U.S. national security officials are closely monitoring how the disease is affecting closed societies like China, Iran and North Korea, trying to gauge to what extent officials in those countries have been covering up the extent of the outbreak. They’re also wrestling with a complex question closer to home: how to prevent the virus from spreading inside the nation’s intelligence and defense agencies themselves. (Bertrand, Lippman, McGraw and Seligman, 3/12)

The Hill: Pentagon Halts Service Member Travel To Countries Most Affected By Coronavirus For 60 Days

The Defense Department (DOD) will implement a 60-day travel ban for service members, DOD civilians and their families to and from countries whose populations have been the most stricken by coronavirus, the Pentagon announced Wednesday night. The restrictions, which go into effect Friday, ban all travel to, throughout and from locations designated as Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. (Mitchell, 3/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription