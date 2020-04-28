Delayed Cancer Screenings Likely To Lead To Worse Prognoses, Oncologists Warn
Although cancer can be slow-moving, oncologists say the pandemic delay is enough that there will likely be patients who have a worse outlook because of the shutdown measures. And Reuters reports that routine medical tests critical for detecting and monitoring cancer and other conditions has indeed plummeted.
Modern Healthcare:
Oncologists Anticipate Worse Cancer Diagnoses After COVID-19
Although cancer centers have kept up essential treatments and surgeries for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, routine preventive screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies were by and large put off. Now as states look to ease stay-at-home restrictions, leaders at cancer centers are anticipating their clinics will see an influx of new cancer diagnoses and potentially worse prognoses. (Castellucci, 4/27)
Bangor Daily News:
Her Cancer Diagnosis Came As The Pandemic Struck. Now, Her Treatment Is On Hold.
Bruce’s diagnosis has come at a particularly fraught time for cancer patients, who often have weakened immune systems as a result of their treatments or cancers, and who may be more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Now, hospitals have delayed all sorts of non-emergency services to preserve their resources and to prevent the virus from spreading among vulnerable patients, leading to delays in some care for cancer patients. While it might make medical sense to delay or adjust treatments during the pandemic, those changes have still added to the stress, isolation and uncertainty already felt by patients such as Bruce. (Eichacker, 4/28)
Reuters:
Exclusive: U.S. Medical Testing, Cancer Screenings Plunge During Coronavirus Outbreak - Data Firm Analysis
Routine medical tests critical for detecting and monitoring cancer and other conditions plummeted in the United States since mid-March, as the coronavirus spread and public officials urged residents to stay home, according to a new report by Komodo Health. (Respaut and Nelson, 4/28)