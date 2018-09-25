Democratic Candidate In Massachusetts Gubernatorial Race Snags NARAL Support

NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts PAC says it needs a "vocal champion" and has found one in Democrat Jay Gonzalez, who is running against Republican incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker. More news on midterm races and ballot initiatives comes out of Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas.

Boston Globe: Abortion Rights Group Backs Jay Gonzalez For Governor Over Charlie Baker

NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts PAC says it is planning to endorse Democrat Jay Gonzalez over the Republican incumbent, arguing that it’s looking for a more forceful advocate for abortion rights and family planning in the corner office. Gena Frank, the groups’ legislative and political director, said its nonpartisan PAC views Gonzalez as a “bold champion” who stood with the organization at a rally Monday demanding that Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, withdraw amid sexual assault allegations, including a claim he attempted to assault a woman, Christine Blasey Ford, more than three decades ago when they were both teenagers. (Stout, 9/25)

Nashville Tennessean: Governor’s Race: Where Do The Candidates Stand On Health Care?

When it comes to political issues, health care is one that many consumers feel strongly about. Health care is a big part of almost everyone’s life, so it’s often a key issue in political races. This will likely be true in Tennessee’s upcoming governor’s race, where Republican Bill Lee will face off against Democrat Karl Dean in November. Further, because Tennessee consistently falls in the top 10 unhealthiest states, this is an issue with particular relevance. (Tolbert, 9/24)

Texas Tribune: Ken Paxton, Justin Nelson Fight Over Obamacare In Texas Race

As the lawsuit comes into play in races across the country, Nelson’s campaign has seized on it as perhaps its best bet at victory. Focusing on protections for pre-existing conditions — one of the most popular provisions of Obama’s landmark health law — Nelson has framed the lawsuit as his opponent’s attempt to wrench health care away from Texas’ most vulnerable residents. (Platoff, 9/25)

Boston Globe: Health Care Watchdog To Weigh In On Costs Of Nurse Staffing Ballot Question

Massachusetts’ health care watchdog agency on Monday said that it is studying the cost implications of a state ballot question to regulate nurse staffing in hospitals, in the first independent study of the controversial proposal. Officials at the Health Policy Commission revealed they have been analyzing the issue for several weeks and plan to release their findings at a public meeting on Oct. 3. (Dayal McCluskey, 9/24)

WBUR: WBUR Poll: Ballot Question About Mass. Nurse Staffing Is A Dead Heat

Massachusetts voters are evenly split over a ballot question about mandatory staffing levels for nurses, according to a WBUR-MassINC Polling Group poll. ...Advocates of new nursing regulations say nurses want to limit their numbers of assigned patients. Opponents claim nurses are actually on their side — and don't want a new law to dictate staffing levels. (Borchers, 9/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription