Democratic Governors Getting Creative When It Comes To Implementing Agendas In Face Of Hostile Legislature

Especially when it comes to hot-button issues, like gun control, some Democratic governors are turning to options like executive orders where their agendas might get snagged by the Republican legislature otherwise. They've had mixed results with this approach.

The Associated Press: Frustrated Democratic Governors Find Ways To Sidestep GOP

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried for months to get the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun control bills, holding news conferences and touting polls showing strong public support. When Republicans wouldn’t budge, Evers turned up the heat by turning to other powers of his office, using an executive order — his 54th in less than a year — to call a special session on the issue. “We need an up or down vote,” Evers said. “We have to get this done, folks.” (Bauer, 10/27)

In other news on state politics —

The Wall Street Journal: Proposed Tax On Gun Sales Faces Opposition In Tacoma, Wash.

Tacoma, Wash., could soon become one of a handful of U.S. cities to levy high taxes on gun sales, opening a new front in the battle over how much power local governments have to regulate firearms. Washington and 44 other states ban cities and towns from making their own gun laws. But the proposed tax in Tacoma, which would collect $25 per gun sale to fund violence prevention programs, is modeled on a law in neighboring Seattle that has already passed muster with the state supreme court. (Elinson, 10/28)

