In the Democratic presidential race, California and its liberal policies, that are at odds with the Trump administration are serving as a proxy for the direction candidates would like to take the nation, the Wall Street Journal reports.

On a Thursday evening in June, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a budget making California the first state to expand government health care to some adult immigrants living Illegally in the U.S. That same night, thousands of miles away at a presidential primary debate in Florida, all 10 Democratic candidates on stage raised their hands to signal that they would like to do the same nationwide. ... In the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, California has become a rallying point, with its liberal policies that frequently defy those of the Trump administration, serving as a proxy for the direction candidates would like to take the nation. (Lazo and Glazer, 9/27)