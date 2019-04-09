Democratic Senators Demand Answers From Juul About Teen Marketing Tactics, Altria Deal

Amid a growing epidemic of teen vaping, Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) led a group of 11 senators requesting information from the e-cigarette manufacturer about how its plans with the manufacturer of Marlboro -- which has a long history of misleading youths about health impact of smoking -- will impact its claims about public health.

The Hill: Dems Target Juul Over Altria Ties, Advertising Tactics

Senate Democrats are pressing e-cigarette manufacturer Juul for information about its advertising practices and recent partnership with Altria, amid what government officials have called an “epidemic” of youth vaping. Eleven Democrats, led by Sens. Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Patty Murray (Wash.), sent a letter Monday accusing the company of being more interested in “padding its profit margin than protecting our nation’s children.” (Weixel, 4/8)

CNN: Senators' Scathing Letter To Juul Demands Answers About Tactics Targeting Youth, Ties To Big Tobacco

They are requesting data, plans and other information from Juul related to its popularity among youth and its relationship with tobacco giant Altria, which invested nearly $13 billion in the company late last year. The Altria deal signaled that Juul is "more interested in padding its profit margins than protecting our nation's children," says the letter, signed by Democrats including Dick Durbin of Illinois, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. (Nedelman, 4/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: Senate Opens Investigation Into Juul’s Marketing Practices To Minors

California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris are not among the signatories of the letter. But Feinstein is working with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on legislation to stop the online sale of e-cigarettes to minors. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose district includes Juul, directed questions to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, whose chairman, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., is taking the lead in the House against youth vaping. Pallone has said he plans to release legislation to restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. (Ho, 4/8)

