Democratic Voters In Iowa Worry About ‘The Little Guys’ Whose Jobs Might Be Affected By ‘Medicare For All’

Although much of the rhetoric around "Medicare for All" focuses on taking aim at industry giants like hospitals, drugmakers and insurers, some voters in states like Iowa worry about how such a major change would affect their neighbors and friends who simply work in the field. In other news from the election trail: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) goes after South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's health plan; Andrew Yang reveals proposals on prescription drug prices and care for adults with disabilities and prescription; and more.

The Associated Press: Iowa Democrats Worry 'Medicare For All' Hurts Key Industry

Kim Motl doesn’t work in the health insurance industry. But her friends and neighbors do. So when she saw Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Motl pressed the Democratic presidential candidate about her “Medicare for All” plan, which would replace private insurance with a government-run system. “What about the little guys that work in the insurance business, that support our communities? The secretary that works for them, but maybe supports their family, what happens to them?” the 64-year-old housing advocate asked the senator. (Jaffe, 12/14)

NPR: Clarifying The Vocabulary That's Surrounding The Medicare For All Debate

Democratic presidential candidates are debating Medicare For All, but that term isn't a good descriptor of the plans being put forth. Clarifying this health care vocabulary helps the debate. (Simmons-Duffin, 12/11)

Des Moines Register: In Iowa, Bernie Sanders Calls Pete Buttigieg's Health Care Plan 'A Failed Idea'

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said Saturday that South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's "Medicare for all who want it" health care hybrid would be "unfair" to working families. ...Buttigieg, like many candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, outlined a health care plan that stops short of Sanders' goal. Instead, Buttigieg proposes giving people a choice between buying into a public option of health care coverage or private insurance. And that's its fatal flaw, Sanders said. It would overload the government with the most expensive patients, he said. (Coltran, 12/14)

The New York Times: Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders Have A Problem: Each Other

Diane Chojnowski and Denyce Rusch were among the Iowans who braved light snowfall and temperatures in the teens to see Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday afternoon, a few hours before Senator Elizabeth Warren was also due in this liberal pillar of eastern Iowa. But after Ms. Chojnowski and Ms. Rusch praised Ms. Sanders, they turned to a predicament far more bothersome than the winter weather: choosing between the two progressive candidates. (Martin, 12/16)

The Hill: Yang Unveils Plan To Address Care For Children And Adults With Disabilities

White House hopeful Andrew Yang on Saturday unveiled a plan to address health care for children and adults with disabilities. Yang, an entrepreneur whose son is autistic, said his plan would expand care for those who have disabilities and ensure that plans cover preventative care for those who need it. (Axelrod, 12/14)

Des Moines Register: Election 2020: Andrew Yang Renews Campaign Efforts In 5-Day Iowa Tour

During the tour, Yang also released a policy on controlling the cost of prescription drugs, which includes allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, as well as establishing public manufacturing facilities to make generic drugs. (Miskimen, 12/12)

Politico Pro: Democratic Group Counterpunches GOP Attack Ads

The House Democratic leadership PAC announced Friday it will spend $2.5 million on ads touting the caucus’ recent health care win — a significant ramp-up in battleground districts just ahead of next week’s impeachment vote. The spending from the House Majority PAC, which includes television and digital ads, marks its biggest buy of the 2020 cycle so far. And for many vulnerable Democrats, it’s much-needed reinforcement against the ever-escalating onslaught of GOP attack ads. (Ferris, 12/13)

