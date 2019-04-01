Democrats, Fractured Over Health Care Differences, Come Together In Face Of Trump’s Decision On ACA

House Democrats plan to vote on a largely symbolic resolution that condemns President Donald Trump's surprise decision to tell the Justice Department to argue the whole health law should be invalidated rather than just parts of it.

Politico: House Democrats Move To Condemn Trump's Obamacare Flip

House Democrats introduced a resolution today condemning President Donald Trump's support for a lawsuit that would strike down Obamacare, according to text shared first with POLITICO. "Americans are facing higher health care costs than ever, but this administration’s lawsuit would drive up prices and put coverage out of reach for thousands of Texas families," said Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who introduced the resolution with the backing of House leadership. Democrats are planning to vote on it as soon as Tuesday, a spokesperson for Allred told POLITICO. (Diamond, 3/29)

The Hill: Sanders: 'Thousands Of People Will Literally Die' If Trump 'Gets His Way' On Health Care

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Sunday that "thousands of people will literally die" if President Trump does away with the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. "If Trump gets his way, the cost of health insurance ... will be so high that many people literally will not be able to afford it. Thousands of people will literally die. That’s Trump’s health insurance plan," Sanders said during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation." (Burke, 3/31)

