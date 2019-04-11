Democrats Introduce Legislation To Prevent Family Separations, Though It Stands Slim Chance Of Becoming Law

The measure has long odds in the Republican-controlled Senate, but it gives Democrat an entry into the national immigration conversation, as the topic of family separations once again comes to the forefront during a period of upheaval in the Trump administration over border policy.

The Washington Post: Democrats File Bill To Overturn Trump Travel Ban, Prevent Family Separation

Democratic lawmakers filed legislation Wednesday to end President Trump’s travel ban, asylum ban and “extreme vetting” of refugees, a measure that is unlikely to pass the Senate or gain White House approval but attempts to prevent family separations and rally support for immigration leading up to the 2020 elections. Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) announced the bill with support from freshman lawmakers Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and others. (Sacchetti, 4/10)

Politico: Mulvaney Huddles With Senate Dems To Discuss 'Humanitarian Crisis' At Border

The White House met with Senate Democrats to discuss possibly jump-starting talks to fix the situation at the southern border on Wednesday afternoon. Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff, huddled in a closed door meeting with Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) in Feinstein’s office. (Levine, 4/10)

Reuters: Pentagon To Find Places To Potentially House Up To 5,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has approved a request to identify locations to potentially house up to 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children if asked, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. In March, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requested Pentagon support to identify locations to house unaccompanied migrant children through September 30. (4/10)

The Associated Press: Family Seeks Answers In Immigrant’s Death After Detention

A 27-year-old man died in a California hospital after he suffered a brain hemorrhage while detained by U.S. immigration authorities, his wife said Wednesday, demanding to know what caused his injury and whether he received appropriate medical care in custody. Melissa Castro said she was called Feb. 8 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official and told that her husband had a “passing out episode” while in the custody of detention officials in Adelanto, California, and had been taken to the hospital. (Taxin, 4/10)

Politico: White House Eyeing Former Head Of Anti-Immigration Group For DHS Job

The White House is considering nominating the former head of an anti-immigration group to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to a White House official and three people briefed on the deliberations, the latest development in a series of staffing shakeups that have alarmed some Republican senators. (Hesson, Kumar and Restuccia, 4/10)

Politico: It’s Trump Vs. Trump As Immigration Divides White House

President Donald Trump is in a fight over immigration — with himself. Trump denied on Tuesday that he is “cleaning house” at the Department of Homeland Security. But on Wednesday, the White House was eyeing a replacement for a senior DHS official whose job congressional Republicans are trying to save. (Johnson, Cook and Kumar, 4/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription