Democrat’s Kansas Gubernatorial Win Buoyed Medicaid Expansion Advocates, But The Fight Is Far From Over

In the same election that will put Democrat Laura Kelly in the governor’s office, Kansas voters also elected a more conservative state Legislature. While before, the governor stood in the way of expansion, this time it might be lawmakers who block the way. Medicaid news comes out of Maine, Kentucky and Minnesota, as well.

The Associated Press: Kansas Medicaid Expansion In Doubt Despite Governor Support

Democratic and moderate Republicans lawmakers worked together last year to try to make Kansas the latest state to expand Medicaid, only to see their bipartisan effort rewarded with a veto from former conservative GOP Gov. Sam Brownback. The election this month of a governor who supports Medicaid expansion seemed to remove the biggest hurdle for those hoping to bring health coverage to thousands of the state's poor. But it's not that simple. (Hanna, 11/22)

The Hill: Maine Judge Orders GOP Governor To Implement Medicaid Expansion

A Maine judge on Wednesday ruled that the state must implement an expansion of Medicaid passed by voters last year, despite strong objections from outgoing GOP Gov. Paul LePage. The ruling follows a long legal battle over the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Voters passed the expansion last year, but LePage has steadfastly refused to follow that decision. (Sullivan, 11/21)

CQ: Kentucky To Move Ahead With Medicaid Work Rules In 2019

Kentucky will press forward next year with a contentious plan to force some low-income adults on Medicaid to work or lose their health care coverage after federal officials on Tuesday approved the state’s proposal for a second time. A federal judge blocked the state's original proposal that included the controversial work rules and other changes to the government insurance program, ruling in part that it didn't meet Medicaid's goal of providing medical care to poor Americans. Advocates say the newly-approved plan is no better and will unfairly cut off access to health care for tens of thousands of Kentuckians. (Williams, 11/21)

The Star Tribune: Released Minn. Inmates May End Up 'Back In Prison' If They Don't Get The Health Care They Need

Scores of inmates leave Minnesota’s prisons every year, and many of them have costly chronic diseases such as diabetes and hepatitis, or mental illness and drug addictions — conditions that can undercut their re-entry into society. The Minnesota Department of Corrections has a Medicaid application program for departing inmates who have a disability, while others are given applications and encouraged to apply. But it’s unclear how many actually have health coverage on their release, and advocates say the state could do more — especially now that most prisoners are eligible for Medicaid under an expansion created by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. (Howatt, 11/26)

Meanwhile, the industry is intrigued by a possible proposal coming out of CMS —

Modern Healthcare: Prospect Of CMS Paying For Housing Attracts Attention From Industry

The surprise announcement by HHS Secretary Alex Azar that the CMS was interested in paying for housing and other social services caught the industry's attention, prompting a slew of opinions on how that would work. High on the list of suggestions among industry stakeholders is a warning for the CMS to keep in mind community organizations and other federal agencies as it considers any new payment models in which housing and other social services are paid for. (Castellucci, 11/24)

