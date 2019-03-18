Democrats See An Opportunity In Amendment That Has Effectively Put The Kibosh On CDC’s Gun Research

Instead of trying to get rid of the Dickey amendment, which effectively halted much of CDC's research into gun violence, Democrats want to change the narrative and deem it a "guardrail" that could help get other funding through a Republican-controlled Senate. “There’s always been a question as to what the Dickey amendment prohibits and allows,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) “If you set up a specific fund, it will be clear about what it allows without having to repeal it.” More news on gun violence looks at the aftermath of the New Zealand shooting and a place in North Carolina that wants to declare itself a "gun sanctuary county."

The Hill: Dems Shift Strategy For Securing Gun Violence Research Funds

Congressional Democrats are shifting tactics in their effort to secure gun violence research funds for the first time in 23 years by drawing on a decades-old policy initially backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). House Democrats are abandoning their goal of getting rid of the Dickey amendment, a policy rider that’s discouraged federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from studying ways to prevent gun-related deaths. (Hellmann, 3/16)

PBS NewsHour: What The New Zealand Shootings Tell Us About The Rise In Hate Crimes

The New Zealand attack that left dozens dead is shocking, but far from an isolated event amid the growing number of hate crimes against Muslims, advocacy organizations say. The attack appears to be motivated by white supremacy and anti-immigrant ideology and is being investigated as a terrorist attack. (Frazee, 3/15)

Kansas City Star: NC County Declares Itself A ‘Gun Sanctuary’ With Ordinance

A sparsely populated mountain county in North Carolina has declared itself a “gun sanctuary county” and intends to defy attempts by federal or state government to enforce strict gun control measures. Cherokee County passed the three-page resolution with a slim 3-2 vote, after resolution author Dan Eichenbaum told fellow commissioners that the “first thing dictators do is confiscate guns,” reported the Cherokee Scout. (Price, 3/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription