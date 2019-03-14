Democrats Seek Information On Short-Term ‘Junk Plans’ That Were Expanded By Trump Administration

“Many consumers are being misled to believe that these plans comply with the patient protections of the Affordable Care Act," said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.). The lawmakers want to know how companies market the short-term plans, what percentage of applicants are denied coverage, and what brokers who sell the insurance are paid.

Bloomberg: House Democrats Investigate Trump-Backed Short-Term Health Plans

House Democrats sent letters to 12 insurance companies seeking information about health coverage they sell that critics refer to as “junk plans.” President Donald Trump’s administration last year expanded the availability of short-term, limited-duration health plans. Companies that received letters Wednesday from House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey and other committee leaders include Anthem Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and closely held Cambia Health Solutions. (Edney and Mosendz, 3/13)

In other health law news —

The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo Adjusts Budget Proposal, Fearing Federal Health-Care Cuts

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is backing off a proposal to reduce New York’s Medicaid spending in light of additional health-care cuts in President Trump’s budget proposal, state officials said Wednesday. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, last month proposed reducing the state Medicaid allocation by $550 million in the coming fiscal year, which starts April 1. The reduction would still have resulted in a year-over-year funding increase, but health-care providers said it would force them to slash services. (Vielkind, 3/13)

