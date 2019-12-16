Democrats’ Sweeping Drug Bill Puts GOP In Between Rock And Hard Place Ahead Of Contentious 2020 Elections

If Republican lawmakers don't act on high drug prices, the issue that many voters care deeply about could become a political liability for them. But if they do, it could create a schism in the party and anger the powerful pharmaceutical industry.

Politico: Democrats Box In Republicans On Drug Pricing

After months of wrangling, House Democrats finally passed a massive bill aimed at lowering drug prices. And Senate Republicans are flummoxed at how to respond. The GOP is in a jam that makes action appear somewhere between unlikely and impossible. But if Republicans fail to act, it could easily become a major political liability for the party given the salience of high drug prices in public polling and President Donald Trump’s desire for sweeping reforms. (Everett and Owermohle, 12/16)

The Hill: Democrats Get The Health Care Fight They Want With Prescription Drug Bill

Democrats looking for a health care fight in 2020 have found a key marker with the House drug pricing bill. The House on Thursday passed the legislation on a largely party-line vote of 230-192. The measure, which would allow the government to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, has already been declared “dead on arrival” in the Republican-controlled Senate. (Weixel, 12/14)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Patent Office Removes Lawyer From Case Involving Gilead HIV Medicine

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has removed a senior legal adviser from a high-profile case after she tweeted contentious remarks about the right of AIDS activists to challenge a patent-term extension sought by Gilead Sciences (GILD) for an HIV medicine. A spokesman for the federal agency told us that Mary Till, a 14-year employee who reviews extension requests, is “no longer working on the matter.” (Silverman, 12/13)

