Democrats To Allow Rollback Of Military Covid Vaccine Mandate
In order to push through the National Defense Authorization Act, House Democrats compromised on the contentious covid vaccine requirement for troops, which would be repealed if the legislation passes.
Politico:
Defense Bill Rolls Back Pentagon’s Covid Vaccine Mandate
A compromise defense policy bill released Tuesday night would end the Pentagon’s policy requiring troops to receive the Covid vaccine — and kicking out those troops who refuse it — delivering a win to Republicans who railed against the policy. A final version of the National Defense Authorization Act included the measure after conservatives threatened to hold up the bill to curtail the vaccine mandate. The policy became a point of contention in talks in recent days between Democratic and Republican leaders over the bill. (O'Brien, 12/6)
The Hill:
Democrats Make Major Concession On Vaccine Mandate
In a compromise with Republicans, House Democrats are allowing language into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that repeals the coronavirus vaccine mandate for U.S. service members a year after it was enacted, House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) confirmed to The Hill Tuesday. The bill, which lays out how an $847 billion Defense Department top line will be allocated in fiscal 2023, is tentatively set to be released as early as Tuesday evening and voted on by the House Thursday, Rogers said. Asked if he believes the language will stick amid all the last-minute jostling over the bill, Rogers replied: “Yes.” (Mitchell, Frazin and Lillis, 12/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
Lawmakers Agree To Rescind Military’s Covid-19 Mandate In Defense Deal
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) hailed the revocation of the vaccine mandate as a victory for the military and common sense. But the policy change doesn’t reinstate troops discharged for refusing the vaccine, as Mr. McCarthy and other Republicans had wanted. (Wise and Ferek, 12/6)
In related legislative news —
Bloomberg:
Cannabis Banking Measure Left Off Defense Bill In Setback For Industry
A marijuana banking measure was left out of a must-pass defense bill, significantly narrowing the chances that legislation to clear the way for legal cannabis businesses to use the financial system can get passed before Democrats lose control of the House in January. (Dillard, 12/7)
Roll Call:
New Wrinkle In Veterans Dispute As Negotiators Seek Omnibus Deal
Democrats want to reclassify some Veterans Affairs spending as mandatory during the current negotiations for a fiscal 2023 omnibus, but Republicans object to the effort as a chance for Democrats to increase nondefense spending in other policy areas. (McPherson and Quigley, 12/6)
In election updates —
The New York Times:
Georgia Win Gives 51-49 Senate Majority To Democrats
Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff election on Tuesday delivered Democrats just one additional seat, but that single layer of padding for their majority will hand them exponentially more leeway to control the chamber than they have now. ... With an additional vote, Democrats can take much more operational control of the Senate, easing the confirmation of contentious nominees, clearing the way for investigations and in general availing themselves of breathing room on a variety of matters. (Hulse, 12/6)