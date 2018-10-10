Democrats Want To Force Vote To Make GOP Go On Record Against Preexisting Conditions Just Before Midterms

The legislation targets President Donald Trump's newly expanded short-term plan coverage, which for the Democrats has become a proxy for the Republicans' supposed willingness to roll back protections on preexisting conditions. Meanwhile, the administration announces its plans for maintenance downtime for the federal health law registration website, Healthcare.gov.

The Wall Street Journal: Democrats Counter Trump Push For Cheaper, Limited Health Plans

Democrats are fighting to derail the White House’s push for cheaper, less-robust health plans, seeking to leverage the issue for advantage over the Republicans ahead of the mid-term elections. The fight over shorter-term plans—which went on sale this month and are free from many Affordable Care Act requirements—is emerging as a proxy for the broader battle over health care. Democrats say the proliferation of such plans will raise premiums for older and less healthy people by letting healthier consumers out of coverage that complies with the ACA. Republicans say the effect won’t be significant and that all consumers will benefit by having more choice. (Armour, 10/9)

CQ: Democrats Push Vote To Kill Short-Term Health Plans Rule

Senate Democrats are planning to force a vote this week on a resolution that would overturn the Trump administration’s expansion of short-term health insurance plans. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in late August introduced a disapproval resolution (S J Res 63) that would reverse the administration’s rule expanding the duration of the plans, which are not required to comply with all the regulations of the 2010 health law. On Tuesday, she filed a discharge petition, signed by 47 senators, exceeding the 30 minimum needed to bypass committee action and bring the resolution to a floor vote. (McIntire, 10/9)

The Hill: Dems To Force Health Care Vote Weeks Before Nov. Midterms

The measure appears headed for defeat after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a key swing vote, said she would oppose the Democratic measure, with her office noting that while short-term plans are “not ideal” she wants Alaskans to have options for cheaper coverage. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she is undecided, but Democrats would need another Republican vote beyond Collins. Democrats maintain that even a failed vote will help them bring the issue of pre-existing conditions to the fore ahead of next month’s elections. The legislation is sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who is up for reelection this year, and has the support of all 49 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, meaning supporters need two GOP votes to pass it. (Sullivan, 10/10)

The Hill: Trump Officials Plan Maintenance Downtime For Healthcare.Gov During ObamaCare Sign-Ups

The Trump administration is planning hours-long downtimes for maintenance on healthcare.gov during the coming ObamaCare sign-up period. The administration drew criticism for a similar move last year from advocates who said the downtime would hinder efforts to sign people up for coverage, but the administration counters that maintenance downtime happens every year and is designed to occur during the slowest periods on the site. (Sullivan, 10/9)

