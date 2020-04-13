Dems Ramp Up Mail-In-Voting Efforts After Wisconsin Primary Offered A Grim Preview Of What November Could Hold

Experts expect another surge of coronavirus cases in the fall, and Democrats worry that Wisconsin's primary, where voters were forced to choose their safety or their civic duty, will play out at the national level during the general election voting. Meanwhile, there are some Republicans pushing for voting-by-mail despite President Donald Trump's opposition to the practice.

Politico: Democrats Fear For November After Wisconsin Voting Spectacle

Democrats looked on in horror last week as thousands of voters in Wisconsin trekked to polling places and waited in lines for hours to cast ballots in the midst of a pandemic. Now national Democratic party leaders are scrambling to head off a similar spectacle in November, in what promises to be the most consequential partisan struggle between now and Election Day. They are seeking billions of federal dollars to prepare for an election in which voters can’t safely go to the polls in person. The party is combing through voting rules, state by state, with an eye toward expanding early voting and vote-by-mail. The Democratic National Committee has deployed “voter protection directors” in 17 states to defend against what they view as moves to block access to the polls. (Korecki and Cadelago, 4/13)

The Washington Post: GOP Pushes Voting By Mail — With Restrictions — While Trump Attacks It As ‘Corrupt’

The same week President Trump told the public that voting by mail is “corrupt” and “RIPE for FRAUD,” his own party was sending a very different message to Republican voters in Pennsylvania. “Voting by mail is an easy, convenient and secure way to cast your ballot,” read a mail piece the Republican National Committee distributed across the Keystone State. “Return the attached official Republican Party mail-in ballot application to avoid lines and protect yourself from large crowds on Election Day.” (Gardner and Viebeck, 4/12)

And in other election news —

The Hill: Coronavirus Response Could Be Key Factor In Tight Governor's Races

Responding to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic poses serious challenges for governors across the country, including the nine set to face voters in November’s 11 gubernatorial elections. How state leaders handle their COVID-19 responses could have a particular impact in competitive races, such as those in North Carolina or Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is running for the Senate and both parties are fighting hard to replace him. (Klar, 4/12)

Kaiser Health News: Biden’s Incremental Medicare Play For Bernie’s Backers

In one of his first proposals since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden is wading back into the roiling waters of health policy. In a nod to the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, and what is clearly an overture to supporters of the “Medicare for All” plan pushed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, Biden wants to lower the age of eligibility for Medicare from 65 to 60. (Rovner, 4/13)

Houston Chronicle: Coronavirus Has Boosted Sen. John Cornyn’s Re-Election Chances. But Is He Blowing It?

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s re-election campaign should be his race to lose.The coronavirus outbreak, by most measures, has given Cornyn an even bigger advantage as he runs for a fourth term. The Texas Republican is sitting on $12 million with ads already on TV as his challengers campaign online against each other in a runoff election that was delayed six weeks by the pandemic. (Wermund, 4/12)

