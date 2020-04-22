Dems Want Formal Coronavirus Protections For Workers As States Start To Ease Shut-Down Restrictions
So far, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has kept a low profile in the pandemic, leaving it up to employers to keep workers safe. But Democrats say that's not going to cut it.
The Wall Street Journal:
Democrats Push For Coronavirus Workplace Safety Rules
Democrats and labor groups say companies should be forced to establish formal workplace coronavirus protections, a demand set to become a point of tension with Republicans and the Trump administration in the next round of stimulus talks. Rep. Bobby Scott (D., Va.), chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, on Tuesday introduced a measure that would direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to order all companies to implement comprehensive plans to protect workers who continue in their jobs during the pandemic. (Hughes, 4/21)
The New York Times:
OSHA Leaves It To Employers To Monitor Coronavirus At Work
Adam Ryan, a Target employee in Christiansburg, Va., has felt unsafe at work in recent weeks. He finds it difficult to follow the recommendation that he stay six feet away from others because the store is often crowded and customers linger closely while he restocks shelves. “People will get mad at me when I’m in the area and they want to grab something,” he said. “They just act like it’s business as usual.” Target has taken steps to address workers’ safety concerns, including providing masks, but Mr. Ryan feels that the company hasn’t gone far enough. (Scheiber, 4/22)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Las Vegas News: Nevada OSHA Complaints Jump Under Coronavirus
Nevada’s largest health care union slammed state officials Tuesday for not thoroughly investigating workplace safety complaints at hospitals. Service Employees International Union, Local 1107 board member Jody Domineck said it was “completely unacceptable” that the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration was not performing work-site inspections for any of the more than two dozen complaints made against hospitals since the state’s coronavirus outbreak began in early March. (Davidson, 4/21)
Argus Leader:
Second Smithfield Foods Worker Dies From Coronavirus In Sioux Falls
A second Smithfield Foods worker has died from COVID-19 complications after a coronavirus outbreak at the Sioux Falls-based meatpacking plant erupted earlier this month. Craig Franken, 61, died on Sunday from COVID-19, according to his obituary. Franken started working at John Morrell and Company, now Smithfield Foods, after serving in the U.S. Army for three years in 1979. The obituary did not say what position Franken had at the plant. (Huber, 4/21)