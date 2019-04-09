The other parties involved are on board with the proposed timeline, the Department of Justice said in its filing.

Politico: DOJ Asks For Speedy Hearing In Case That Could Kill Obamacare

The Trump administration wants oral arguments in the appeal of a lower court ruling invalidating Obamacare to take place the week of July 8. The Justice Department filed a motion to expedite oral arguments in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Monday. It indicated that its proposed timeline is unopposed by the other parties in the case. Sixteen largely Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia have appealed the December ruling, which has been put on hold while the case proceeds. (Demko, 4/8)