Depending On Where You Live In Minnesota, Medical Treatments Could Cost You 8 Times As Much

An "eye-opening" study finds vast disparities in cost within just one state. But some say that the study shows only one piece of the complex puzzle behind rising health care costs in Minnesota and across the nation.

Pioneer Press: Need A Knee Replacement? It Costs $46,974 At One Minnesota Hospital And $6,186 At Another

Minnesotans could pay up to eight times more for certain medical procedures depending on the hospital they choose, but it’s hard to know which facilities offer the most affordable services. That’s the take away from a report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health aimed at making health care costs more transparent. Researchers examined the wide range of prices Minnesotans pay hospitals for four procedures — hip and knee replacements and normal and C-section births. (Magan, 1/3)

The Star Tribune: Minn. Study Shows Surgery Costs Vary Widely: $6,200 To $47,000 For Knee Replacement

Knee replacements are a standard procedure at many hospitals, but there's nothing standard about the price. Minnesota insurers paid as much as $47,000 for a patient's total knee replacement and as little as $6,200 — a nearly eight-fold price difference, according to a study released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. (Howatt, 1/3)

Minnesota Public Radio: Report Finds 'Huge Swings' In Minnesota Hospital Charges

"Employers have long suspected that there is a great deal of variation in both the quality and the cost of health care," Pare said in a statement. "But to be able to see the actual numbers provides them an opportunity to make better purchasing decisions. Employers can also help employees and their family members identify and access more affordable care." (Moylan, 1/3)

