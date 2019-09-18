Despite Clamoring From Democrats, McConnell Says Once Again That He’s In Wait-And-See Mode Over Gun Plan

“I still await guidance from the White House as to what [Trump] thinks he’s comfortable signing,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The Associated Press: McConnell Says Congress In 'Holding Pattern' On Gun Control

Six weeks after a pair of mass shootings killed more than 30 people, Congress remains "in a holding pattern" on gun control as lawmakers await proposals from the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. While President Donald Trump has said he would veto a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases, McConnell said he is hopeful there are other gun-related proposals that Congress can approve and Trump can support. (9/17)

Meanwhile, a Republican in Ohio becomes the latest GOP lawmaker to signal openness to gun regulations —

Columbus Dispatch: GOP Senator Urges Gun Violence Laws: 'I Can No Longer Be On The Sidelines Of Gun Safety'

Joined by two Democrats, Lehner was the lone member of the majority Republican Senate to testify Tuesday in support of five bills designed to reduce the risk of mass shootings and other gun deaths. The Democrat-drafted bills are long shots for passage in the gun-friendly Ohio legislature, where members still await the unveiling of legislation that embodies Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun-safety proposals. Those proposals, too, will face a hard sell in the Republican-ruled General Assembly. (Ludlow, 9/17)

