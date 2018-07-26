Despite Concerted Efforts To Curb Opioid Crisis, Kentucky Overdose Deaths Rise 11.5 Percent In 2017

"We are in a crisis state," Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said. "While we are putting money at it and while we are drawing attention to it, until we start to truly address this and look at underlying causes of these things and what is leading to this it is not going to be addressed." Meanwhile, Medicare is pushing a new rule to reimburse hospitals more for non-opioid pain management drugs.

The Associated Press: Kentucky Drug Overdose Deaths Jump 11.5 Percent In 2017

Since 2011, a year when Kentucky was flooded with 371 million doses of opioid painkillers, state officials have cracked down on pain clinics, sued pharmaceutical companies and limited how many pills doctors can prescribe. The result is nearly 100 million fewer opioid prescriptions in 2017 — and an 11.5 percent increase in drug overdose deaths. (Beam, 7/25)

Politico Pro: Medicare Rule Pushes Higher Payment For Non-Opioid Painkillers

CMS is proposing new changes to payment policies for hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgical centers in 2019 to address the opioid crisis. Medicare would pay more for non-opioid pain management drugs used in surgical procedures at ambulatory surgery centers. (Karlin-Smith, 7/25)

And in other news on the national drug crisis —

The Associated Press: With Rare Candor, Lovato Chronicled Her Recovery And Relapse

While most celebrities tend to hide their struggles with drugs and battles with depression, Demi Lovato not only acknowledged her issues, she’s shared them with the world. Lovato has been an open book since she announced in 2010 that she was checking into a rehabilitation center to deal with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. Over the next eight years, she became a role model and bona fide pop star, releasing multi-platinum songs and albums that range from playful to serious with lyrical content about her battles with drugs and alcohol. (Fekadu, 7/25)

The Associated Press: EMT Pleads Guilty To Stealing Opioids, Replacing With Saline

A southern Missouri paramedic has pleaded guilty to stealing opioids and filling the empty vials with saline solution. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 30-year-old Zachary McCleary pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a consumer product. Prosecutors say 18 patients in Barton County alone reported getting salt water instead of painkillers because of McCleary's actions. (7/25)

Kansas City Star: Jackson County Files Federal Suit Against Opioid Industry

Jackson County has joined the parade of local governments suing a slew of large companies connected to the opioid industry. The county, represented by William Lee Dameron of Williams Dierks Dameron LLC, filed suit Wednesday in federal court, accusing opioid manufacturers, drug distributors and pharmacies of creating a “public health epidemic” by using deceptive marketing and evading regulations on selling controlled substances. (Marso and Ryan, 7/25)

Nashville Tennessean: Where District 61 Candidates Stand On Addressing Tennessee's Opioid Crisis

As Tennesseans have grappled with the opioid crisis, Williamson County residents haven't sat unaffected. According to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health, 26 people in Williamson County died from a drug overdose in 2016. Of those who died, 19 suffered from an opioid overdose. (West, 7/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription