Despite Dark, Abuse-Ridden History Of Mental Asylums, Some Experts Argue They Should Be Brought Back

President Donald Trump recently renewed a conversation about mental institutions as he talked about ways to fix the psychological health system after the Florida shooting. While experts say asylums wouldn't have served to prevent the massacre, some do see the societal need for them. “When people are going back and forth from prisons to hospitals, that’s a sign they might have benefited from longer-term treatment options,” said Dominic Sisti, a medical ethicist.

The New York Times: Bring Back The Asylums? Critics Fear A New Wave Of Abuse

In the wake of the horrific school shootings in Parkland, Fla., President Trump has called repeatedly for building or reopening mental institutions. Strangely, perhaps, he has echoed an argument made by some experts who study the mental health care system. It’s not that they believe that having more institutions would somehow prevent spree killings, as Mr. Trump apparently does. The majority of these murderers appear to be angry, antisocial individuals — with access to guns — whom the mental health system probably could not have spotted in advance. (Carey, 3/5)

Meanwhile, states are moving to pass gun legislation in the wake of the shooting —

The Associated Press: Florida Senators Pass Gun Restrictions; House Yet To Act

In response to a deadly Florida school shooting last month, the state's Senate narrowly passed a bill that would create new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools. The 20-18 vote came Monday evening after three hours of often emotional debate. Support and opposition crossed party lines, and it was clear many of those who voted for the bill weren't entirely happy with it. (Spencer and Fineout, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Florida State Senate Passes A Marjory Stoneman Douglas Gun Control Act — And Some Call It An Insult To Its Namesake

Senate Bill 7026, named the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, would raise the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, require a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases, and ban the sale or possession of "bump stocks," which allow semiautomatic rifles to fire faster. (Jarvie, 3/5)

The Associated Press: Oregon Governor Signs First Gun Law Since Florida Massacre

A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms became America's first new gun control law since the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. "Well done Oregon," Democratic Gov. Kate Brown exclaimed Monday after signing the law on the steps of the state Capitol as some 200 people, including victims of domestic abuse and high school students, applauded and cheered. (Selsky, 3/6)

The Miami Herald: Teen Shot Five times At Stoneman Douglas High Plans To Sue BSO, School System

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor and his family have put Broward County authorities on notice that they will sue to seek money damages to help cover the cost of his recovery. (Teproff, 3/5)

