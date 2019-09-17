Despite Dems’ Full-Court Press, Trump Won’t Include Universal Background Checks In Gun Proposal, Source Claims

President Donald Trump met again with aides Monday to discuss proposals to address gun violence in an effort to create a plan, the details of which he's been playing close to the vest. The White House expects to release the package of proposals this week. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have been vocal this week about pressing the president to include the House-passed universal checks.

Politico: Trump Spurns Dems On Universal Background Checks

President Donald Trump will not consider the House-passed universal background checks bill as part of his proposed gun package, according to a source familiar with the conversation on guns. Trump’s position on the House-passed bill is not exactly a surprise. The White House issued a veto threat against the bill in February. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have called on Trump repeatedly to bring up the House-passed universal background checks bill. (Levine, 9/16)

Meanwhile, Beto O'Rourke shakes some trees with his bold statement on buy-backs, a Republican in Virginia is calling for stricter gun control measures, and more —

USA Today: Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke Spar Over Gun Buyback Comment

All the Democratic presidential hopefuls have expressed support for stricter gun control measures, but two of them are in a back-and-forth on how to handle Republican anxieties. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have disagreed in public statements over a comment O'Rourke made at last week's debate. (Santucci, 9/16)

The Washington Post: ‘Nobody Needs A 100-Round Magazine’: Va. GOP Candidate Backs Gun Control

A Republican running for the Virginia House of Delegates is calling for stricter gun control, a message at odds with GOP leadership and virtually every Republican officeholder in the state. In a TV ad that begins airing Tuesday, Mary Margaret Kastelberg calls for more background checks, limits on magazine size and a “red flag” law that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. “Nobody needs a 100-round magazine,” said the first-time candidate who is running for a suburban Richmond seat. (Vozzella, 9/16)

Columbus Dispatch: Here's What Ohioans Told Gov. Mike DeWine After Dayton Mass Shooting

After the bullets tragically flew in Dayton, the missives poured in from across Ohio to Gov. Mike DeWine. From Bowling Green: “It has become obvious to all that ‘thoughts and prayers’ are not helping. ” North Ridgeville: “I worry about my grandchildren in school.” Columbus: “Stand up. How many more people have to die?” (Rowland, 9/16)

