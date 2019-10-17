Despite Federal Guidance, Most State Medicaid Programs Still Reluctant To Pay For Pricey Hep C Treatment

CMS warned state Medicaid programs in 2015 that they may be violating federal law by restricting access to hepatitis C medicines, but restrictions are still in place for many states. Other Medicaid news comes out of California, Tennessee and Michigan.

Stat: Most State Medicaid Programs Still Restrict Access To Hepatitis C Medicines

Despite guidance from the federal government, most state Medicaid programs continue to deny hepatitis C treatments to beneficiaries, although more states are gradually easing restrictions, according to a new analysis. Between November 2018 and July 2019, six states have either removed or eliminated restrictions based on a patient’s stage of liver disease, one state loosened rules that required patients to demonstrate they have not abused drugs or alcohol for a period of time before starting treatment, and six states scaled back prescribing restrictions for health care providers. (Silverman, 10/16)

Fresno Bee: Bad Teeth Cause Issues For Medi-Cal Recipients In Fresno, CA

Gina Diaz-Nino considers herself an extrovert. But since her mouth began deteriorating after years of methamphetamine use and two fights, she receded into the shadows. Her teeth are yellow, crooked and browning around the corners. Most of her top teeth are either chipped, missing or decaying. When they fell out, they crumbled like chalk. “I’ll open my mouth and oh — drug addict,” Diaz-Nino said. “It’s there. It’s like a past that you’re trying to erase and you can’t because you dug yourself that deep and you can’t get yourself out by yourself.” (Tobias, 10/16)

The Daily Memphian: Memphis Audience Angry, Anxious About Medicaid Block Grant Proposal

Dozens of people spoke against the proposed $7.85 billion Medicaid block grant amendment Tuesday, Oct. 15, during a hastily-scheduled public hearing at the University of Memphis. And nearly a hundred others clapped and cheered at their outrage and frustration. “This is clear, people will die if this proposal goes into effect, and they will be our poorest, oldest, most vulnerable neighbors,” said Rachel Ledbetter, a third-year law student in Memphis who spoke candidly that the state should be expanding Medicaid plans just as 36 other states have done instead of looking for ways to save money. (Roberts, 10/16)

Detroit Free Press: Public Forums Planned On New Michigan Medicaid Work Rules

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to host a series of public forums this month and in November to help people understand the new Medicaid work requirements that take effect Jan. 1. Starting in 2020, low-income Michiganders ages 19-61 who receive Medicaid benefits under the Healthy Michigan Plan must prove that they are working at least 80 hours each month or that they are trying to find a job, are undergoing job or vocational training, are working in an internship, enrolled in school, undergoing substance abuse treatment, community service or are otherwise exempt. (Shamus, 10/16)

