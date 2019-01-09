Despite GOP Losing Control Of The House, Anti-Abortion Advocates Aren’t Worried About Movement’s Momentum

With Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the court, the anti-abortion movement is eager to see cases move through the judicial branch. “Our agenda is very focused on the executive branch, the coming election, and the courts,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List. Abortion news comes out of Louisiana, as well.

Kaiser Health News: Where Abortion Fights Will Play Out In 2019

With Democrats now in control of the U.S. House of Representatives, it might appear that the fight over abortion rights has become a standoff. After all, abortion-rights supporters within the Democratic caucus will be in a position to block the kind of curbs that Republicans advanced over the past two years when they had control of Congress. But those on both sides of the debate insist that won’t be the case. (Rovner, 1/9)

The Associated Press: US Appeals Court Set To Hear New Orleans Abortion Case

A federal appeals court planned to hear arguments Wednesday on a lawsuit claiming the state of Louisiana is needlessly and illegally delaying a license enabling Planned Parenthood to perform abortions at a new facility in New Orleans. Louisiana officials are seeking dismissal of the lawsuit, which was filed in February by Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and Planned Parenthood Center for Choice. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge refused to dismiss the case in May. The state appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which scheduled arguments for late Wednesday morning. (1/9)

The Hill: Dem Lawmaker To Speak At Annual Anti-Abortion Rally In Washington

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), one of the few anti-abortion Democrats on Capitol Hill, will speak at the March for Life this month after skipping the annual event last year during a tough primary challenge. The Illinois lawmaker was scheduled to speak at last year's rally, but bailed following criticism from abortion-rights groups that supported his primary opponent, Marie Newman. (Hellmann, 1/8)

And in other women's health news —

The New York Times: 5 Reproductive Health Issues We Should Be Talking About

Premenstrual dysphoria. Pelvic floor disorders. Endometriosis. These can be serious health conditions for women, yet many of us are reluctant to discuss them, even with our doctors. In fact, the bulk of my knowledge on these and many other issues that affect women’s reproductive health have been passed along to me through word of mouth like some kind of lore. (Salam, 1/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription