Despite Likely Dip In Enrollment Numbers, Health Law Marketplaces Showing Resiliency Amid Political Bickering

The normal open enrollment season wrapped up on Sunday, and experts are expecting the numbers to fall short of last year's total. But fears of a marketplace collapse are nowhere to be found. “There’s definitely been some erosion, but perhaps not the cratering that some predicted back when the Trump administration announced some of their policy changes affect the ACA,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor. In other health law news: advocates call for an extension because of website glitches; a federal appeals court decision is poised to drop any day now; what would happen if the ACA went away; and more.

The Hill: ObamaCare Shows Resilience Despite Trump Attacks

ObamaCare is showing signs of stability as its seventh open enrollment period draws to a close despite actions taken by the Trump administration to undermine the health care law. While signups for ObamaCare plans are down slightly from last year, experts say enrollment appears to be relatively stable, partly due to lower premiums and more insurer participation. (Hellmann, 12/15)

The Hill: Advocates Call For ObamaCare Open Enrollment Extension After Website Glitches

Democratic lawmakers and health care advocates are calling on the Trump administration to extend the deadline for ObamaCare open enrollment after reports of widespread glitches with the healthcare.gov website. For the 38 states that use healthcare.gov, Sunday is the last day to sign up for ObamaCare plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2020. According to advocacy groups, technical problems with the website have been preventing people from signing up. (Weixel, 12/15)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: As New Orleans Court Prepares Ruling On Obamacare, Louisiana's Alternative Remains In Infancy

A federal appeals court in New Orleans could declare Obamacare unconstitutional any day, setting up a U.S. Supreme Court showdown, but Louisiana’s effort to create a high-risk pool for the nearly 100,000 people who would lose health coverage in the individual market is still a long way from reality. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is part of a group of GOP officials suing to overturn President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, ushered legislation through the state Legislature this year to create what he has branded as a Republican alternative to Obamacare. (Sledge and Karlin, 12/15)

Kaiser Health News: What Would Happen If The ACA Went Away?

Any day now, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans could rule the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. At least it seemed that two of the three appeals court judges were leaning that way during oral arguments in the case, State of Texas v. USA, in July. Trump administration health officials have said they will continue to enforce the health law pending a final ruling from the Supreme Court. But that is not a guarantee that President Donald Trump won’t change his mind. That’s what he did in 2017 in canceling some payments to health insurers. (Rovner, 12/16)

The Hill: Two ObamaCare Taxes Likely To Be Repealed In Year-End Funding Deal

A year-end government funding package is likely to include repeal of ObamaCare’s Cadillac Tax and medical device tax, according to sources familiar with the talks. The move would mark a final blow to two taxes that were originally passed in the Affordable Care Act to help fund the law’s coverage expansion, but that have been repeatedly delayed and criticized by lawmakers in both parties. (Sullivan, 12/15)

Bloomberg: Manafort Mystery Lender’s Next Act Is An Obamacare End Run

A health insurance plan that threatens to further erode Obamacare, one of President Donald Trump’s favorite targets, is awaiting the U.S. government’s sign-off. It comes from a group of little-known companies with an investor who’s had only one other turn in the spotlight -- as the guy behind a mysterious loan to Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Although these companies aren’t tied to bold-faced names or big insurers, they have well-connected lobbyists and the support of Republican attorneys general of Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and four other states. What they’re proposing is health coverage, with a twist. In exchange for providing insurance, they’d harvest and sell online data, like web surfing activity, from those who buy into the plan. OGlovin, 12/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Will Mandate Health Coverage Next Year. Here’s What That Means

In a significant new change, California will require people to buy health insurance next year or pay a tax penalty.State-level mandates for health coverage already exist in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., which have sought to make sure all residents have insurance. In addition to California, Rhode Island and Vermont will implement health mandates next year. (Ho, 12/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription