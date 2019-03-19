Despite Narrative About Uncertainty In Marketplace, Many Large Health Insurers’ Bottom Lines Soared In 2018

Modern Healthcare looks at how the CEO's paychecks followed suit. In other health industry news: value-based care models and noncompete clauses for doctors.

Modern Healthcare: Some Insurer CEOs See Bigger Paychecks In 2018

Many of the largest publicly traded health insurers saw their bottom lines soar in 2018. Their CEOs' paychecks were no different. Michael Neidorff, CEO of the managed Medicaid and ACA exchange insurer Centene Corp., received $26.1 million in total compensation in 2018, a figure that includes stock awards that would vest in the future, according to the insurer's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month. That's a 3.4% raise from 2017. (Livingston, 3/18)

Modern Healthcare: Docs Taking On Full Risk In Value-Based Care Models Still Years Away

The healthcare industry is likely still several years away from assuming full risk in value-based payment models, according to a new survey. A market in which the majority of value-based relationships include both upside and downside shared risk is three to five years off, according to nearly 40% of 185 healthcare executives surveyed by the HealthCare Executive Group and Change Healthcare. About 17% said it will take five or more years and 6% said it will never happen. These new payment programs seem perpetually stuck in a state of delay, researchers said. (Kacik, 3/18)

Kaiser Health News: When Doctors Disappear Without A Word, A Noncompete Clause Could Be The Reason

When Don Cue developed a bladder infection last fall, he called his longtime urologist’s office for a urine culture and antibiotics. It was a familiar routine for the two-time prostate cancer survivor; infections were not uncommon since he began using a catheter that connects to his bladder through an incision in his abdomen. When Cue called this time, a receptionist told him that his physician, Dr. Mark Kellerman, no longer worked at the Iowa Clinic in Des Moines, a large multi-specialty group. She refused to divulge where he’d gone. (Andrews, 3/19)

