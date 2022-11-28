Despite Protests, China’s Strict Covid Policy Unlikely To End
Media outlets report on widespread protests against China's strict Covid Zero pandemic policy, noting that they may be unlikely to change the government's stance. Axios reports that in addition to the local human impact of rising covid, effects will continue to hit prices and supply chains globally.
Bloomberg:
Xi Has Few Good Options to End Historic China Covid Protests
The protests that erupted against China’s Covid Zero strategy represent one of the most significant challenges to Communist Party rule since the Tiananmen crisis more than 30 years ago. How Xi Jinping responds to it may end up being just as pivotal for the country’s future. From the capital Beijing to the far western outpost of Kashgar, Chinese residents frustrated by lockdowns and mass-testing campaigns have taken to the streets in recent days to urge change. In Shanghai -- stricken by a grueling two-month Covid clampdown earlier this year -- one crowd called for Xi to step down, defying the risk of a long prison term. Demonstrations ranged from a few people to street rallies of hundreds. (Murphy and Wilkins, 11/28)
CNBC:
China Might Not Make Major Changes To Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon
China won’t likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future despite this weekend’s protests, analysts said. One of the reasons for public unrest was the local implementation of recent central government policy, they said. “Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. “It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the ’20 measures’” announced earlier this month. (Cheng, 11/28)
Axios:
China's COVID Storm
In addition to the human misery for the world's most populous country, the effects will be felt around the globe. Supply chains are likely to be disrupted, causing prices to rise in an already rocky global economy. (Allen-Ebrahimian, 11/26)
SCMP Sport and Agence France-Presse:
Chinese TV Cuts Maskless World Cup Scenes As Covid Anger Mounts
China’s state broadcaster is cutting close-up shots of maskless fans at the Qatar World Cup, after early coverage sparked anger at home where street protests have erupted over harsh Covid-19 restrictions. (11/27)
In other global developments —
AP:
Mexico: Deadly Meningitis Outbreak Caused By Anesthetics
Mexico’s Public Health Department said Thursday that a worrisome outbreak of 61 meningitis cases in the northern state of Durango this month was linked to anesthetic procedures used at local hospitals. At least a dozen people have died and a dozen more are listed in serious condition because of the meningitis outbreak. (11/24)
Bloomberg:
Europe's Hottest Summer Results In 20,000 Excess Deaths As Climate Changes
Europe’s hottest summer on record likely resulted in more than 20,000 excess deaths in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to official data. (Millan Lombrana, 11/24)
AP:
Surgeons Work By Flashlight As Ukraine Power Grid Battered
Dr. Oleh Duda, a cancer surgeon at a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, was in the middle of a complicated, dangerous surgery when he heard explosions nearby. Moments later, the lights went out. Duda had no choice but to keep working with only a headlamp for light. The lights came back when a generator kicked in three minutes later, but it felt like an eternity. (Karmanau, Mednick and Litvinova, 11/28)