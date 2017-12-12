Despite Ryan’s Enthusiasm To Overhaul Medicare, GOP Senators More Wary Just Months Before Elections

“We’re talking about Medicare, and that’s a pretty big bite in the middle of an election year. I’m not saying no, but there are other things that could happen," said Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.).

The Washington Post: Senate Republicans Are Divided Over Whether To Pursue Medicare Cuts In 2018

Senate Republicans are divided over whether they should use the months before the 2018 elections trying to cut spending on social programs, including Medicare. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the third-ranking Republican in the Senate, said that Congress should consider reducing long-term spending on these federal programs next year. “If we’re going to do something about spending and debt, we have to get faster growth in the economy — which I hope tax reform will achieve. But we have also got to take on making our entitlement programs more sustainable,” including Medicare, Thune said on Thursday. “I think there is support, generally, here for entitlement reform.” (Stein, 12/11)

Meanwhile, a look at the revenue that can be expected from the GOP tax bill —

The Associated Press: Admin Says Big Revenue From GOP Tax Plan; Analysts Less Rosy

The Republican tax plan will deliver a swift adrenaline shot to the economy that will send hundreds of billions pouring into federal tax coffers, the Trump administration asserts in a new analysis. But nonpartisan analysts make a less rosy projection of new revenue from the tax legislation now before Congress. (12/12)

