Despite Tumultuous Court Battles Over Health Law, Industry Proceeds Like It Is Business As Usual

Most legal experts don't expect the health law to actually be overturned, so many in the health care field are ignoring the day-in-day-out drama of the case. Meanwhile, a separate ruling that association health plans are illegal leaves some companies unsure about what to do next.

Modern Healthcare: Obamacare, Trump And A Lawsuit: How Industry Is Reacting

The Trump administration's decision to support eliminating the entire Affordable Care Act has riled lawmakers and industry alike as they navigate the line between politics and the potential practical impact of the lawsuit. The Justice Department's politically volatile move last week to agree with a Texas judge's ruling against the law sparked a political firestorm not likely to end soon in the ramp-up to 2020 elections. It has already inspired calls for a GOP replacement plan. (Luthi, 4/1)

The Associated Press: Association Health Plan Ruling Puts Some Companies In Limbo

A federal judge's ruling against a type of health insurance plan designed for small business owners has some companies now thinking about what to do next. The plans known as association health plans allowed sole proprietors and other business owners to band together to buy insurance at reduced rates. The attorneys general in 11 states and the District of Columbia successfully argued that the plans, part of a Trump administration policy, violated the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates said late Friday the plans were "clearly an end-run" around ACA provisions aimed at protecting consumers. (4/10)

And in Arizona —

Arizona Republic: Kate Brophy McGee's Arizona 'Association' Health Insurance Bill Is Dangerous, Critics Say

Senate Bill 1085, which is moving through the Arizona Legislature, expands the ability for small businesses, including sole proprietors, to band together and purchase health insurance as an "association." The bill codifies into state law elements in a final rule issued by the U.S. Department of Labor in June that loosened some of the regulations on association health plans to make them more attractive to businesses that have not previously used them. (Innes, 4/1)

