Detaining Children With Parents Can Also Be Traumatizing, Mother Says, Citing Her Son’s Fearful Behaviors

As the administration grapples with how to treat asylum seekers after critics assailed the zero-tolerance policy, one mother who was detained in Texas with her son says a detention center is no place for a child. News on the treatment of immigrants comes out of California, also.

Los Angeles Times: 'Killed Me Little By Little.' Family Detention Left Lasting Scars For One Mother And Son

While critics of family separation say splitting parents and children can traumatize children, Katie Shepherd, national advocacy counsel for the Immigration Justice Campaign, said children also can suffer when kept with their parents. Shepherd represented families like Oliva and Cristhian who were detained in Texas under the Obama administration. She saw children regressing behaviorally, crying a lot, becoming listless, fighting more and lashing out. (Castillo and Bernhard, 8/19)

The Associated Press: Migrant Spouse Of Pregnant Woman Detained On Way To Hospital

A California woman said Saturday that she had to drive herself to the hospital and give birth without her husband after he was detained by immigration agents. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said the man was detained because he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in a homicide case in Mexico. (Myers, 8/19)

