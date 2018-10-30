Determining The Costs Of A High Deductible Plan

These plans plans generally have lower premiums, but members can find that paying for the deductibles and other expenses is daunting. Experts say consumers need to understand those costs. In other insurance news, Walmart is offering its employees a newer type of insurance plan.

MPR: The Ins And Outs Of High Deductible Healthcare Plans

Many people opt for a high deductible plan when choosing insurance. But what's the actual cost of such a plan? MPR News host Kerri Miller sat down with two experts to talk about the good and the bad of high deductible healthcare plans and answer questions from listeners. (Miller and Shockman, 10/29)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Ochsner Teams With Walmart To Launch New Health Insurance Plan

Walmart is partnering with Ochsner Health Network to roll out a new type of health insurance plan for roughly 6,600 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees in the greater New Orleans area and in Baton Rouge. The plan will be available starting Jan. 1, 2019. The idea behind the collaboration, called the Ochsner Accountable Care Plan, is to improve the quality of care for employees who choose to opt in, while lowering overall health costs, according to Dr. David Carmouche, the president of the Ochsner Health Network. This is the first time Ochsner has partnered in this capacity with a large national employer, he said. (Clark, 10/29)

