Detroit’s Mental Health Care System Criticized After Man’s Shooting

Police fired 38 shots and killed Porter Burks, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, after the man allegedly charged at them with a knife during a crisis call. Also: Researchers warn of risks from high-potency cannabis.

Michigan Radio: Detroit Police Say Broken Mental Health Care System Led To Fatal Police Shooting

Detroit Police Chief James White said Tuesday that a broken mental health care system failed 20-year-old Porter Burks. Burks was shot and killed Sunday by officers who responded to a report by his brother that Burks was having a mental health crisis, according to police. (Rice, 10/4)

ClickOnDetroit: 5 Detroit Officers Fire 38 Shots, Killing Man With Knife During Mental Health Check — What We Know

Five Detroit police officers fired a total of 38 shots, killing a 22-year-old man during a mental health check because he charged at them with a knife, according to authorities. On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White showed body camera footage of what happened the night of the fatal shooting. He said he wanted to provide the update in an “abundance of transparency.” (Hutchinson, 10/4)

In other mental health news —

Seattle Times: Researchers Warn Of Mental Health Risks Of High-Potency Cannabis

Such products are setting off alarm bells for physicians and a group of research scientists in the Pacific Northwest, who see the wide availability of dabs and other highly concentrated substances as a quiet but growing threat to public health, especially among young adults and teenagers. Lawmakers are considering new regulations, like a THC cap or higher tax on potent products. However, retailers and suppliers point out that these products are already illegal for those under 21. And they warn that bans or increasing taxes on certain products could spur the growth of an illegal market that would be significantly more difficult to monitor and control. (Furfaro, 10/4)

NPR: A Drug Based On Psychedelic LSD Relieves Anxiety And Depression In Mice

"We found our compounds had essentially the same antidepressant activity as psychedelic drugs," says Dr. Bryan Roth, an author of the study and a professor of pharmacology at UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. But, he says, "they had no psychedelic drug-like actions at all." (Hamilton, 10/5)

Minnesota Public Radio: Native American Communities Prioritize Culture, Recruitment To Treat Mental Health

The shortage of Native American mental health clinicians is both a professional and a personal issue for Mary Owen. She's devoted much of her professional career to increasing the number of Native American health care professionals of all kinds. (Kraker, 10/4)

KHN: Addiction Experts Fear The Fallout If California Legalizes Sports Betting

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that states could legalize betting on sports, California — with 40 million people and numerous professional teams — has been the great white whale, eluding gambling companies and casino-hosting tribal communities. At stake is $3.1 billion in annual revenue, according to one industry consulting firm. It’s little surprise, then, that voters will face not one but two ballot propositions this fall aimed at capturing California’s sports betting market. Although neither appears to have strong public support, gambling addiction experts are worried about one far more than the other. (Kreidler, 10/5)

In news about developmental and behavioral health —

Houston Chronicle: Scientists Say Obesity Should Be A Neurodevelopmental Disorder

“This is something that is established long before you ever have any say in the matter. This isn't necessarily because you are weak willed,” said MacKay, who is now a behavioral scientist in Canada. “It's difficult to lose weight because you're fighting against stuff that was ingrained in your brain’s architecture.” (MacDonald, 10/4)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Violates Law By Segregating Kids With Behavioral Issues, DOJ Finds

The Justice Department has determined that Nevada violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities. (Clarkson, 10/4)

Anchorage Daily News/Hechinger Report/AP: Nationally, Kids With Disabilities Face Off-The-Books School Suspensions, Advocates Say

John, who has ADHD and finds it soothing to fidget during class, had been removed from the classroom after he refused to stop using a pair of safety scissors to cut his cuticles. When she asked why he couldn’t stay for the rest of the day, Manwell said the school told her they would call child protective services if she didn’t take him home. (Kolodner and Ma, 10/4)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: New St. Louis Program Provides Dental Care To Severely Disabled

Cassandra Holland, 42, of St. Louis, has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy. She uses a wheelchair because her muscles are rigid and stiff. She’s prone to seizures. She can’t speak. For years, her mom and caretaker, Sallye Holland, 69, struggled to find a dentist for Cassandra. (Munz, 10/4)

