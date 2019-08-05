‘Devastating For Families’: New Missouri Abortion Law Eliminates Ability To End Pregnancies, Even In Case Of Fatal Abnormalities

A Missouri mother discusses the trauma that a law set to go into effect Aug. 28 would bring to families forced to deliver babies with rare and fatal disorders. News on abortion laws is from Florida, as well.

Kansas City Star: New Missouri Abortion Law Forces Births With Fatal Disorders

Missouri’s law would rank among the strictest in the nation, all but requiring anyone carrying a fetus diagnosed with Down syndrome or spina bifida or even fatal genetic abnormalities to carry that pregnancy to term. The other option would be to seek an abortion in a less restrictive state, including clinics in neighboring Overland Park or in Granite City, Illinois. (Adler, 8/4)

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State Senator Wants 50% Women Legislature For Abortion Votes

A Florida state senator wants voters to decide whether a male-dominated state legislature should be allowed to limit a woman's access to abortion. State Sen. Lauren Book filed a bill that calls for a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the Florida House of Representatives and Senate from voting on a bill that would affect access to abortions unless at least half of the members of the chamber are women. (Call, 8/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription