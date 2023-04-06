Diagnoses Of ADHD Are Soaring, And Women Are Most Affected

Fox News reports on a new study that says while diagnoses of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder have been climbing steadily across the U.S., the spike in numbers has been most significant among women. Meanwhile, new research shows that gun violence is becoming more lethal.

Fox News: ADHD Numbers Climbing Dramatically In The U.S., Especially Among Women, Says New Study

The number of people diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is climbing steadily in the U.S. — especially among women, a new study found. While cases have risen across all age groups, the spike has been most significant among women. The share of females between the ages of 23 and 49 years of age diagnosed with the disorder nearly doubled from 2020 to 2022. (Rudy, 4/5)

On the gun violence epidemic —

CNN: Gun Violence In The US Has Become More Lethal, Research Suggests

A record number of people are dying from firearm injuries in the US, and new research suggests that shootings are becoming more lethal, too. Most victims of fatal firearm injuries die at the scene of the shooting, before they can be treated in a health care setting. But that has become increasingly common over the past two decades. (McPhillips, 4/5)

In other health and wellness news —

CBS News: Migrane Treatment With Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Can Help, Study Finds

It's estimated that 1 in 10 people worldwide suffers from migraines. With so many different triggers, they can be difficult to treat and can affect your health, your work and your relationships. But a new clinical trial by Yeshiva University shows promising results with an unconventional treatment. It's called mindfulness-based cognitive therapy. (George, Moniuszko and Carullo, 4/5)

The Washington Post: How Exercise Leads To Sharper Thinking And A Healthier Brain

To build a better brain, just exercise. That’s the message of two important new studies of how physical activity changes our minds. In one, scientists delved into the lives, DNA and cognition of thousands of people to show that regular exercise leads to much sharper thinking. Another study helps explain why exercise is good for the brain. Researchers found that just six minutes of strenuous exertion quintupled production of a neurochemical known to be essential for lifelong brain health. (Reynolds, 4/5)

The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, NBC: Federal Regulators Advance New Portable Generator Safety Rule

The federal government is moving forward with sweeping new regulations to make portable generators safer, citing the increasing number of deaths they cause and the failure of manufacturers to protect consumers. On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission voted unanimously to advance a proposal that would require portable generators to emit less carbon monoxide and to shut off automatically when the deadly gas reaches a certain level. The invisible and odorless gas emitted by the devices claims an average of 85 lives a year, making generators one of the deadliest consumer products the CPSC regulates. (Trevizo and Khimm, 4/6)

Also —

Bloomberg: WHO Warns Europe At Risk Of Dengue, Zika Summer Outbreaks

Northern countries are at risk of outbreaks of dengue, Zika and chikungunya as climate change increases the range of the mosquitoes that carry these illnesses, according to the World Health Organization. (Kew, 4/5)

CIDRAP: Canada Reports H5N1 Avian Flu In Pet Dog

Canadian health officials yesterday announced that H5N1 avian influenza has been detected in a domestic dog, the country's first such case, adding to the list of mammal species infected in ongoing activity involving the 2.3.4.4b clade of the virus. ... The dog got sick after chewing on a dead goose and died. A necropsy revealed respiratory symptoms involvement, and further investigation is underway. (Schnirring, 4/5)

