Different Takes: Americans Are Struggling With Mental Health. Here Are Ways To Help.
Opinion writers discuss mental health care in America.
The Washington Post:
Fetterman’s Depression Disclosure Is A Paradigm Shift For Mental Health
It might surprise people to learn how common depression is. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that during the pandemic, more than 41 percent of Americans experienced recent symptoms of a depressive or anxiety disorder. (Leana S. Wen, 2/21)
Dallas Morning News:
Our Teens Are In Crisis. They Need Our Help Now
Health care professionals will tell you there are certain patients you will always remember. Years ago in a different state, I had that life-changing experience with a teen I was seeing for therapy as a child and adolescent psychiatrist. To be honest, I adored her. She was kind, authentic, resilient and funny as hell. (Kristen Pyrc, 2/22)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Your Primary Care Doctor Can Help You With Mental Health Challenges, Too
As we were finishing up his quarterly office visit for management of diabetes, I turned toward my patient, sat quietly for a moment, and then asked, “Is there any other concern that you were hoping we could talk about?” I try to ask this as a matter of routine, but on this occasion, his mood seemed a little flat. Most of the time, there’s nothing further patients want to discuss, but occasionally, like on that day, there’s something important they want to talk about and need the extra encouragement to share. (Jeffrey Millstein, 2/21)