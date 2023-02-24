Different Takes: Americans, Especially Teenagers, Are Struggling With Mental Health
Editorial writers tackle the mental health crisis in America.
The New York Times:
Don’t Let Politics Cloud Your View Of What’s Going On With Teens And Depression
Last year, a study came out showing that left-leaning adolescents were experiencing a greater increase in depression than their more conservative peers. Indeed, while girls are more likely to be depressed than boys, the study, by a group of epidemiologists at Columbia, showed that liberal boys had higher rates of depression than conservative girls. (Michelle Goldberg, 2/24)
Chicago Tribune:
Teenage Mental Health Crisis: The Kids Are Not OK
In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association declared a national emergency in children’s mental health, citing the serious toll of the pandemic on top of other challenges. (Stephen J. Lyons, 2/24)
Dallas Morning News:
Teen Girls Are Reporting Record Rates Of Depression
A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention this month revealed some alarming statistics about the rapidly declining mental health of teenage girls, stating that nearly 3 in 5 U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021. (Doug Newton, 2/23)
The Tennessean:
Why Behavioral Health Care Remains A Struggle For Some Tennesseans
Many Black Americans are at increased risk for depression, stress and anxiety. However, the idea of seeking behavioral health services like therapy and medication may not receive a warm reception in some African-American families. (Andrea Willis, 2/24)