Different Takes: California’s Taking Steps Toward A Single-Payer System; Best Way Forward Is ‘Medicare For All’

Opinion writers weigh in about the single-payer system.

Los Angeles Times: Gavin Newsom Is Already Moving California Toward Single-Payer

Gavin Newsom backed an assortment of ambitious and expensive programs as he campaigned for governor, none more so than the idea of converting the state to a single-payer healthcare system. On his first day in office Monday, Newsom reaffirmed that goal, but set the state on a more measured — and far more achievable — path toward insuring all Californians. The most dramatic step Newsom took was also the one least likely to bear fruit: He signed a letter asking the federal government’s permission to mingle federal dollars (such as funding for Medicare, Medicaid and veterans health benefits) and state funds into a single-payer system, replacing the various public and private insurance programs with one run by Sacramento. The chances of the Trump administration signing on to such a plan seem more remote than the most distant star in the Milky Way. (1/9)

Daily Herald: A Physician's Case For A Single-Payer Health Care

Shane Patrick Boyle, a Type 1 diabetic living in Texas, had to move to Arkansas to care for his sick mother. His health insurance did not provide coverage in that state, so he set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses until he could obtain new insurance. He got within $50 of his goal, rationing his insulin until he could obtain more. Then he died from complications of his diabetes. This tragedy and many others like it demonstrate some of the many failings of American health care. (John Perryman, 1/8)

Axios: The Detail That Could Make Medicare For All Generous — And Expensive

Now that the Democrats have taken control of the House, their "Medicare for All" proposals are going to get hearings and scrutiny. One feature of Bernie Sanders' version that hasn't gotten a lot of attention yet, but it will: the plan has no deductibles or other forms of patient cost-sharing. Why it matters: In a country where so many Americans are bedeviled by medical bills, especially people who are sick and use a lot of medical care, this would be a big deal. It would actually make our system more generous than any of the other developed nations that Democrats like to cite as models for our own. Details: It may be surprising, but no other developed nation has zero out of pocket costs — even those that treat health care as a basic human right, as Medicare for All supporters want to do. That’s because their national health plans have cost-sharing, or allow people to purchase health care outside the plan, or both. (Drew Altman, 1/9)

The Lund Report: Oregon Needs Significant Change To Achieve Universal Health Insurance Coverage

News from the “Universal Access to Health Care” workgroup wasn’t all bad. But those expecting revolutionary salvation for Oregon’s faltering health care system found the report peppered with cautionary phrases:“ Oregon’s current health-care system is not compatible with a state-based universal health care system;”“…new governance models and incremental design considerations …could result in significant disruption and unintended consequences to the existing system.”“…the work group did not achieve consensus on any of the policy approaches.” Daunting. But meriting attention within this remarkable report are several good ideas we should consider and a few bad ones we should not. (Samuel Metz, 1/8)

