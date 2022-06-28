Different Takes: Can We Contain Monkeypox?; FDA Battling The Tobacco Industry In Cancer Fight
Stat:
A Monkeypox Epidemic May Be Here. The U.S. Isn't Ready For It
As if dealing with continued waves of Covid-19 isn’t enough, the U.S. is facing a new outbreak — monkeypox — that highlights just how close the U.S. public health system is to its breaking point. While monkeypox has not technically been categorized as a sexually transmitted infection (STI), it looks and acts like common STIs and shares the same barriers to detection and treatment, including stigma and access to knowledgeable providers. For people like me who are working inside the broad national response to monkeypox, there are loud echoes of the earliest days of Covid-19 and, longer ago, of AIDS. But understanding the country’s capacity to contain monkeypox requires an examination of the STI epidemic that the nation has ignored for years, which is why these diseases continue to be out of control. (David C. Harvey, 6/28)
The Washington Post:
Thanks To The FDA, Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Could Succeed
President Biden’s cancer “moonshot” received a big boost from the Food and Drug Administration, thanks to its aggressive actions aimed at curtailing smoking. Three recent proposals — reducing nicotine in cigarettes, ordering e-cigarette maker Juul to take its products off the market and banning menthol-flavored cigarettes — have the potential to save many lives. (Leana S. Wen, 6/27)
The Boston Globe:
Why Thousands Of Undocumented Children Deserve Comprehensive MassHealth Coverage
Massachusetts has the highest rate of health insurance coverage in the nation. How many times have you heard that? The Commonwealth has earned those bragging rights, of course. Nearly every year, the state ranks near or at the top among all states. In 2019, only 3 percent of its residents were uninsured, the lowest rate in the country. And yet, those bragging rights, oddly, might make lawmakers complacent. Indeed, such impressive coverage rates sometimes mask small yet important gaps that are nonetheless urgent to fill. (Marcela Garcia, 6/27)
NBC News:
My Therapy Patients Are Worried About The Economy. Here's What I Tell Them
We waited for vaccines, for boosters and for lockdowns to be lifted. Major life events were postponed or — worse — missed. But the hope was that life would resume on the other side of the pandemic and we would make up for lost time. Those fortunate enough to weather the pandemic with their savings intact dreamed of having a wedding, traveling or continuing their education. (Maggie Mulqueen, 6/27)
Modern Healthcare:
It's Time To Get Serious About The Cost-Effectiveness Of Health
Today there is greater awareness of the social determinants of health in healthcare circles than ever before. But how can we translate this heightened awareness into action? The still-prevalent fee-for-service payment model doesn't support SDOH initiatives. And good intentions only go so far. (Joseph Fifer, 6/27)