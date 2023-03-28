Different Takes: Do We Finally Know The Origin Of Covid-19?; Here’s How The Lab Leak Theory Spread
Opinion writers examine the latest on covid.
With Covid, The Raccoon Dog May Finally Have Bitten Us Back
Earlier this month, the pendulum of persuasion on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic swung again. An international team of scientists, including some of the world’s most trusted experts on virus evolution, released an analysis of genetic evidence, some viral, some animal, extracted from swabs of surfaces at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Market in early 2020. (David Quammen, 3/28)
Calling The Lab-Leak Theory ‘Disinformation’ Created Disinformation
Covid had just reached American shores on Feb. 9, 2020, when Newt Gingrich invited Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the British zoologist Peter Daszak onto his podcast, “Newt’s World.” (Megan Stack, 3/28)
Vulnerable People Should Be Allowed A Second Bivalent Covid Vaccine
Health officials in Canada and Britain have already said they will allow elderly, immunocompromised and other high-risk people to receive an additional bivalent coronavirus booster shot six months after their previous one. (Leana S. Wen, 3/28)