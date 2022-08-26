Different Takes: End Of Roe Has Negative Impact On IVF; Midwives Feel The Stress Of Post-Roe America
Opinion writers discuss reproductive rights, covid, and polio.
NBC News:
I Want To Expand My Family. But Texas' Abortion Trigger Ban Stopped Me In My Tracks.
When Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this summer, I felt nearly as queasy as when I found out our in vitro fertilization treatment didn’t work. After months of injections, endless waiting and tens of thousands of dollars, the transfer of our sole genetically normal embryo had failed. (Shannon Perri, 8/25)
The Washington Post:
In Post-Dobbs Alabama, Midwives Fight For Women’s Autonomy
Stephanie Mitchell’s life’s work was at stake when she spoke last week at a meeting convened by Alabama’s Department of Public Health in Montgomery. (Karen Attiah, 8/25)
The Tennessean:
Abortion Is Now Illegal In Tennessee, But It Took Decades To Get Here
I lead a major abortion provider in the South. Now that we’re forced to indefinitely suspend abortion care in our state, everyone keeps asking me, what’s next? (Ashley Coffield, 8/25)
The Washington Post:
The New Covid Booster Is A Bit Of A Gamble-But One Well Worth Taking
For all the amazing benefits of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines, there are limitations. The effectiveness wanes. New variants evolve faster than shots can be adjusted. Destructive disinformation about their safety lingers. Yet, the vaccines are critical to battling disease and death — and that also goes for the next generation of boosters coming soon. (8/25)
Miami Herald:
COVID Isn't Over. Congressional Funding For Testing In Florida Shouldn't Be Either
Funding for free COVID testing for low-income and uninsured Floridians through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has officially lapsed. For many communities in our state, a lack of access to free testing means they are at risk. (Julio Fuentes, 8/25)
Scientific American:
COVID Has Set Back Childhood Immunizations Worldwide
Thanks to COVID vaccines, more people were immunized in 2021 than in any other year in history. Yet that same year, with tragic irony, more children ended up at risk of highly preventable infectious diseases than before the pandemic began. (Seth Berkley, 8/25)
Stat:
Polio In New York: A Call To Action For U.S. Pediatricians, Public Health
A nightmare for pediatricians became a reality earlier this month: Polio, which was previously thought to be eliminated in the U.S., paralyzed an unvaccinated adult, and the virus was found in the wastewater in New York City and outlying counties. (Sallie Permar and Jay K. Varma, 8/26)