Different Takes: GOP Has Good Options For Shaping Health Care Debate Ahead Of Next Election

The New York Times: The Health Reforms The G.O.P. Should Embrace (But Probably Won’t)

By backing a flimsy, state-initiated lawsuit to throw out the entirety of the Affordable Care Act, President Trump has made himself and Republican candidates in 2020 vulnerable to attacks that they want to take health insurance away from millions of people. The president compounded the problem by saying Republicans are going to become the party of health care without having any plan, let alone a coherent proposal that would produce better results and could get through Congress. Republicans are now deeply divided on what should be done, and the president is no help in setting a course for the party. (Joseph Antos and James C. Capretta, 4/4)

Arizona Republic: How Republicans Can Get Back Into The Health Care Debate

The only way for Republicans to get into the health care debate is to broaden the discussion about subsidizing the care of those seriously or chronically ill. Insurance restrictions on medical underwriting and excluding pre-existing conditions aren’t the only way to do that. (Robert Robb, 4/3)

The Hill: Health-Care Debate Front And Center Again For 2020

We are still months from the first votes being cast in Iowa, but the 2020 campaign is already well underway. The Democratic field is nearly set and the uncertain specter of the Mueller probe has mostly cleared the president and his team on the collusion narrative. So why would an administration — hot off one of the president’s critical victory laps — announce in a legal filing before the 5th circuit last week that it was backing a full invalidation of the Affordable Care Act? (Kevin Walling, 4/3)

Los Angeles Times: Health Secretary Azar's Attacks On Obamacare Make Him Trump's Most Dangerous Cabinet Member

When Donald Trump decided to encourage the courts to declare the ACA unconstitutional, Azar had one legitimate option if he disagreed — to resign. When Trump decided to undermine Medicaid by interfering with Congress’ vision of a program providing healthcare to low-income Americans, Azar had one option — to resign. But he didn’t. Trump has declared his intention to make the Republicans “the party of healthcare,” but he’s actually turning it into the party of death. And Alex Azar is standing shoulder to shoulder with him every step of the way. (Michael Hiltzik, 4/1)

The Hill: The Many Roads To Universal Health Care In The US

The evolution of the American health-care system and interesting roots. Starting in the 19th century, to prevent wage loss due to illness, European nations developed national insurances similar to the current American Social Security. These systems evolved into national universal coverage. The United States, on the other hand, has a financially unsustainable and fractured system that fails to embrace health care as a human right as compared to other developed nations. American exceptionalism, the for-profit health-care industry, and physicians’ concerns over personal income are the three key elements that hinder progress toward universal health care. (Hagop Kantarjia, 4/3)

Stat: Stop Kicking Medicaid's Safety Net Hospital Payments Down The Road

Budget scorekeepers tell us that taxpayers spent at least $600 billion in 2017 to pay for health care services for low-income Americans covered by Medicaid. This public health insurance program is a federal-state partnership that pays hospitals, nursing homes, and health care providers to care for more than 70 million people. That’s 1 out of 5 people living in the United States.Medicaid dollars are essential for safety net hospitals to stay in business. These hospitals provide charitable care for uninsured and low-income members of their community. For these providers, Medicaid bumps up payments to compensate them for their services. (U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, 4/3)

The Hill: Association Health Plans Are Enticing But Not Worth The Risk

Because my AHP may not include coverage for certain conditions, it's likely that the premiums under this plan would be lower. So both the employee and me, the employer contributing to their health-care cost, would both pay less money if an employee chose the AHP. But again, they don't have to. They could stick what they have. No harm, no foul. To me, this sounds like a great idea. But I’m not going to offer this to my employees. Why? Because it’s just too risky. (Gene Marks, 4/3)

Austin American-Statesman: Improving Children's Health Starts With Keeping Kids Insured

Imagine having to renew any of your insurance policies to keep your children covered — health, home, auto, and so on — not just once but potentially several times a year. Because of this paperwork burden, more than 4,000 Texas kids lose coverage each month. Not because they are no longer eligible, but because of the confusion and extra work these requirements cause families and our state agency. (Elena Marks and Earl Maxwell, 4/3)

Sacramento Bee: Why Sacramento Residents Need A Universal Healthcare System

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) introduced a new Medicare-for-All bill in the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 26 that will finally mend our broken healthcare system. It would give all U.S. residents coverage for essential medical needs, including hospitalization, doctor visits, mental health, vision, dental and long-term care. (Elaine Silver, 4/4)

